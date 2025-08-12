TEGNA Inc [TGNA] moved up 29.78: Why It’s Important

TEGNA Inc [NYSE: TGNA] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 29.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13372791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TEGNA Inc stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for TGNA stock reached $3.20 billion, with 160.88 million shares outstanding and 158.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 13372791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TEGNA Inc [TGNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TGNA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

How has TGNA stock performed recently?

TEGNA Inc [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.20. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.68 for TEGNA Inc [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 17.43 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc [TGNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.45% and a Gross Margin at 38.56%. TEGNA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.99%.

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TEGNA Inc. ( TGNA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.43%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TEGNA Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TEGNA Inc’s (TGNA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $77069.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.47% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc [TGNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc go to -13.17%.

Insider trade positions for TEGNA Inc [TGNA]

There are presently around $102.25%, or 103.43%% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.79 million shares, which is approximately 14.0364%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 23.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$321.2 million in TGNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$143.71 million in TGNA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.082%.