TD Cowen slashes price target on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] – find out why.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8507632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stands at 6.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.27%.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $1.65 billion, with 256.48 million shares outstanding and 251.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.61M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 8507632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on EOSE stock.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 37.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.49 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.60 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -627.94% and a Gross Margin at -307.40%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3015.66%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2370441.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.73%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]

There are presently around $41.79%, or 42.83%% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.6 million shares, which is approximately 4.0725%. ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.74 million in EOSE stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $$6.28 million in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3414%.