Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] is 56.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.26.

A sum of 8246858 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.69M shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares reached a high of $245.35 and dropped to a low of $241.54 until finishing in the latest session at $242.09.

The one-year TSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.52. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 1.34, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $276.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $130 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $210, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TSM stock. On April 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TSM shares from 100 to 130.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.15.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.96 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.14, while it was recorded at 238.08 for the last single week of trading, and 197.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of 48.74% and a Gross Margin at 57.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 42.92%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR. ( TSM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.29%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 24.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

TSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 24.60%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $16.31%, or 16.32%% of TSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 16.33 million shares, which is approximately 0.3149%. FMR LLC, holding 52.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.07 billion in TSM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$7.26 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.161%.