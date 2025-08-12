Starbucks Corp [SBUX] gain 21.85% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corp [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.18%.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 0.54%. The one-year Starbucks Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.97. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.28 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.01M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 9499667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corp [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $98.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $105, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock. On June 26, 2025, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 98 to 108.

Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corp [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.05, while it was recorded at 90.81 for the last single week of trading, and 95.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.20% and a Gross Margin at 17.35%. Starbucks Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.18%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7285.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SBUX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp go to 0.84%.

Starbucks Corp [SBUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.14%, or 84.28%% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109.42 million shares, which is approximately 9.6594%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 78.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.13 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.55 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0199%.