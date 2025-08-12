Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] is 19.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -1.89 percent to reach at -$0.56.

A sum of 7960324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.78M shares. Southwest Airlines Co shares reached a high of $29.93 and dropped to a low of $28.975 until finishing in the latest session at $29.06.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.3. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 3.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $31.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.04 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.09, while it was recorded at 29.57 for the last single week of trading, and 31.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.30% and a Gross Margin at 17.73%. Southwest Airlines Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.45%.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.30%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Southwest Airlines Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Southwest Airlines Co’s (LUV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5479.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.56% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 50.48%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.87%, or 103.07%% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.286%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 57.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.66 billion in LUV stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$1.43 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 8.332%.