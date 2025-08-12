SNDL Inc [SNDL] Stock trading around $2.01 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.03 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01.

SNDL Inc stock has also gained 22.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has inclined by 55.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.06% and lost -0.50% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $517.37 million, with 257.35 million shares outstanding and 254.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 13587011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SNDL Inc [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.60 to $0.70, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on SNDL stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNDL shares from 0.40 to 0.65.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNDL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.36.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

SNDL Inc [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.56. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 44.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1200, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1000 for SNDL Inc [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4200, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6200 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.17% and a Gross Margin at 21.53%. SNDL Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.38%.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SNDL Inc. ( SNDL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SNDL Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SNDL Inc’s (SNDL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$27016.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.03% and a Quick Ratio of 3.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SNDL Inc [SNDL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SNDL Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $16.20%, or 16.93%% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 6.2 million shares, which is approximately 2.3497%. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.94 million in SNDL stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $$5.16 million in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0295%.