Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] fell -24.48% so far this year. What now?

Schlumberger Ltd [NYSE: SLB] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.5.

A sum of 10012338 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.60M shares. Schlumberger Ltd shares reached a high of $33.12 and dropped to a low of $32.15 until finishing in the latest session at $32.37.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.72. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Ltd [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $45.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $53 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $44, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on SLB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.59, while it was recorded at 32.88 for the last single week of trading, and 38.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.79% and a Gross Margin at 18.85%. Schlumberger Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.53%.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.78%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Schlumberger Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Schlumberger Ltd’s (SLB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $37181.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SLB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Ltd posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd go to 0.66%.

Schlumberger Ltd [SLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 81.54% of SLB stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136.28 million shares, which is approximately 9.54% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.88 billion in SLB stocks shares, representing approximately 8.39% ownership.