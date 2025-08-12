Salesforce Inc [CRM] fell -3.07% so far this year. What now?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] price plunged by -3.26 percent to reach at -$7.83.

A sum of 10605117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.53M shares. Salesforce Inc shares reached a high of $241.87 and dropped to a low of $231.62 until finishing in the latest session at $232.68.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.61. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Salesforce Inc [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $350.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CRM stock. On May 27, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 367 to 350.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Salesforce Inc [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.25 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 262.91, while it was recorded at 242.15 for the last single week of trading, and 294.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salesforce Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.54% and a Gross Margin at 70.84%. Salesforce Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.08%.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Salesforce Inc. ( CRM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.31%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Salesforce Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Salesforce Inc’s (CRM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $81226.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.99% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salesforce Inc posted 2.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 12.66%.

Salesforce Inc [CRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $83.29%, or 85.50%% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86.27 million shares, which is approximately 8.9488%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 74.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$19.17 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$12.38 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9941%.