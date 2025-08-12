Sabre Corp [SABR] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -1.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.85.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18775473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corp stands at 11.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $729.85 million, with 394.50 million shares outstanding and 363.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 18775473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corp [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6.10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SABR stock. On January 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 4.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.13. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -41.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2379, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1927 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9291, while it was recorded at 2.3290 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2081 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corp [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.96% and a Gross Margin at 55.99%. Sabre Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.18%.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Sabre Corp (SABR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Sabre Corp (SABR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sabre Corp. (SABR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$57340.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 1.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sabre Corp [SABR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corp [SABR]

There are presently around $95.35%, or 98.50%% of SABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57.22 million shares, which is approximately 14.9193%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$110.84 million in SABR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$89.05 million in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6971%.