Rosenblatt slashes price target on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] – find out why.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: HIVE] gained 2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.12 price per share at the time.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd represents 214.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $454.34 million with the latest information. HIVE stock price has been found in the range of $2.11 to $2.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.95M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 11553037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $6.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for HIVE stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.15 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.12% and a Gross Margin at -34.07%. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ( HIVE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.13%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2337083.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.72% and a Quick Ratio of 3.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIVE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]

There are presently around $14.10%, or 14.14%% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 4.28 million shares, which is approximately 3.8632%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.99 million in HIVE stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$9.62 million in HIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8214%.