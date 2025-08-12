Regions Financial Corp [RF] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $24

Regions Financial Corp [NYSE: RF] closed the trading session at $24.63 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.59, while the highest price level was $25.12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.20 percent and weekly performance of -2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.76M shares, RF reached to a volume of 11623511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corp [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on RF stock. On October 31, 2024, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 27 to 28.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corp [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.53 for Regions Financial Corp [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.89, while it was recorded at 24.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.36 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corp [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corp [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.49%. Regions Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.58%.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Regions Financial Corp. ( RF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Regions Financial Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Regions Financial Corp’s (RF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.28%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corp [RF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regions Financial Corp posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corp go to 9.59%.

Regions Financial Corp [RF]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.45%, or 83.69%% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3181%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 86.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.74 billion in RF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$984.35 million in RF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3565%.