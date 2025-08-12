RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] – find out why.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] loss -2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $8.65 price per share at the time.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR represents 707.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.12 billion with the latest information. SBSW stock price has been found in the range of $8.41 to $8.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 8027822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $7.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.15% and a Gross Margin at 5.33%. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR. ( SBSW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.89%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s (SBSW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR. (SBSW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5478.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.32% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR go to 76.41%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]

There are presently around 21.93% of SBSW stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 22.8 million shares, MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.94 million in SBSW stocks shares.