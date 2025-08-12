Raymond James lifts Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp [NYSE: EXK] gained 2.21% or 0.12 points to close at $5.54 with a heavy trading volume of 9569490 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.25, the shares rose to $5.56 and dropped to $5.1899, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXK points out that the company has recorded 41.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.16M shares, EXK reached to a volume of 9569490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.26 for Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.12% and a Gross Margin at 9.68%. Endeavour Silver Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.28%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Endeavour Silver Corp. ( EXK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.41%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Endeavour Silver Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$41059.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.14% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavour Silver Corp go to 153.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]

There are presently around $46.00%, or 46.09%% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24.47 million shares, which is approximately 10.073%. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 10.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.9 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $$30.52 million in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5693%.