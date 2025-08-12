Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] Revenue clocked in at $0.39 million, up 2528.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Quantum Computing Inc [NASDAQ: QUBT] gained 2.05% or 0.33 points to close at $16.46 with a heavy trading volume of 13937040 shares.

It opened the trading session at $16.06, the shares rose to $16.79 and dropped to $15.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QUBT points out that the company has recorded 77.37% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 29.17M shares, QUBT reached to a volume of 13937040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Quantum Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for QUBT stock

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, QUBT shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.35 for Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 16.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7248.05% and a Gross Margin at -990.91%. Quantum Computing Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11720.52%.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Quantum Computing Inc. ( QUBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -30.47%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Quantum Computing Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -20.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1100487.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 44.69% and a Quick Ratio of 44.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quantum Computing Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUBT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Quantum Computing Inc [QUBT]

There are presently around $20.32%, or 24.43%% of QUBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.23 million shares, which is approximately 2.3836%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.31 million in QUBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.15 million in QUBT stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3134%.