Permian Resources Corp [PR] Revenue clocked in at $5.09 billion, down -5.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] loss -2.04% or -0.27 points to close at $12.99 with a heavy trading volume of 9588750 shares.

It opened the trading session at $13.26, the shares rose to $13.31 and dropped to $12.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PR points out that the company has recorded -9.60% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, PR reached to a volume of 9588750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corp [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corp [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.43 for Permian Resources Corp [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corp [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.07% and a Gross Margin at 35.64%. Permian Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.51%.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Permian Resources Corp. ( PR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.86%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Permian Resources Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Permian Resources Corp. (PR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2365145.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.63% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Permian Resources Corp [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Permian Resources Corp posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 6.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Permian Resources Corp [PR]

There are presently around $101.28%, or 102.03%% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.8755%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$813.73 million in PR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$632.88 million in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4007%.