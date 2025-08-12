PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] moved down -0.84: Why It’s Important

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $67.08 price per share at the time.

PayPal Holdings Inc represents 960.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.09 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $66.9328 to $68.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.37M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 10107220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $81.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2025, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PYPL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.74, while it was recorded at 68.04 for the last single week of trading, and 76.10 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.10% and a Gross Margin at 41.70%. PayPal Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.49%.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.92%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PayPal Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.60%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $191803.28 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 12.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]

There are presently around $80.70%, or 80.81%% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87.76 million shares, which is approximately 8.4221%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 72.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.23 billion in PYPL stocks shares.