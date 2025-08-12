Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] fell -3.25% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Skydance Corp [NASDAQ: PSKY] price plunged by -3.71 percent to reach at -$0.39.

A sum of 51263708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.03M shares. Paramount Skydance Corp shares reached a high of $10.655 and dropped to a low of $9.95 until finishing in the latest session at $10.12.

The one-year PSKY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.12. The average equity rating for PSKY stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSKY shares is $11.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

PSKY Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.79. With this latest performance, PSKY shares dropped by -20.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.58 for Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Skydance Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.38% and a Gross Margin at 30.50%. Paramount Skydance Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.05%.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Paramount Skydance Corp. ( PSKY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.11%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Paramount Skydance Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Paramount Skydance Corp’s (PSKY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$633.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.39% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PSKY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Skydance Corp go to -5.07%.

Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 75.92% of PSKY stock in the hands of institutional investors.