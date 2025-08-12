Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.65%.

Over the last 12 months, PANW stock dropped by -7.58%. The one-year Palo Alto Networks Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.24. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.25 billion, with 665.90 million shares outstanding and 661.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, PANW stock reached a trading volume of 10209147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $213.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on PANW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.06 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.42, while it was recorded at 169.06 for the last single week of trading, and 187.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.65% and a Gross Margin at 73.56%. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.95%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Palo Alto Networks Inc. ( PANW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.16%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $81104.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.85% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PANW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 13.96%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.03%, or 82.81%% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.5 million shares, which is approximately 9.2422%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.48 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.58 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2331%.