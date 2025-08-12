Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] is -17.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, down -6.67%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock is now -17.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.375 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.72, which means current price is +48.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 8574654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock. On April 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 7 to 2.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has PACB stock performed recently?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1398, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1276 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3398, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5185 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.72% and a Gross Margin at -215.73%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -336.40%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. ( PACB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -189.52%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -69.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 11.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$913321.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.92% and a Quick Ratio of 6.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to 28.08%.

Insider trade positions for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]

There are presently around $62.25%, or 68.45%% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33.21 million shares, which is approximately 12.1932%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$35.62 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$32.34 million in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6674%.