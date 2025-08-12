Oracle Corp [ORCL] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

Oracle Corp [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $252.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9002435 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corp stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $709.74 billion, with 2.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 9002435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corp [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $245.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Oracle Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $245, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corp [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.63% in the past year of trading.

Oracle Corp [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.63% in the past year of trading.

Oracle Corp [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.45% and a Gross Margin at 66.49%. Oracle Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.68%.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oracle Corp. ( ORCL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 85.36%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oracle Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $76790.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.75% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corp [ORCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp go to 18.82%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corp [ORCL]

There are presently around $44.84%, or 76.71% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.15 million shares, which is approximately 5.5631%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 128.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 billion in ORCL stocks shares.