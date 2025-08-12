Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] gain 59.91% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $23.73 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.5751, while the highest price level was $24.115.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.91 percent and weekly performance of -6.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 11316373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $29.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.58 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.11% and a Gross Margin at 31.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.52%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 63.57%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 9.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17246.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.18% and a Quick Ratio of 0.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd go to 17.74%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd [NCLH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $78.03%, or 78.34% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51.89 million shares, which is approximately 11.935%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.66 million in NCLH stocks shares.