Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts Strategy [MSTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Strategy [NASDAQ: MSTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.83%.

Over the last 12 months, MSTR stock rose by 38.20%. The one-year Strategy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.93. The average equity rating for MSTR stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.49 billion, with 283.55 million shares outstanding and 263.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.99M shares, MSTR stock reached a trading volume of 10342764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Strategy [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $571.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Strategy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Strategy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Sell rating on MSTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

MSTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Strategy [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, MSTR shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.97 for Strategy [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 396.96, while it was recorded at 391.25 for the last single week of trading, and 349.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Strategy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Strategy [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.37% and a Gross Margin at 70.10%. Strategy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1023.69%.

Strategy (MSTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Strategy. ( MSTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.01%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Strategy’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Strategy (MSTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Strategy’s (MSTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Strategy (MSTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Strategy. (MSTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3083441.98 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MSTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Strategy posted -1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.54. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR.

Strategy [MSTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.37%, or 49.46%% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 1.73 million shares, which is approximately 9.6609%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.14 billion in MSTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.91 billion in MSTR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7622%.