Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY] moved down -29.80: Why It’s Important

Monday.Com Ltd [NASDAQ: MNDY] loss -29.80% on the last trading session, reaching $174.13 price per share at the time.

Monday.Com Ltd represents 51.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.84 billion with the latest information. MNDY stock price has been found in the range of $173.2 to $189.3599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 586.31K shares, MNDY reached a trading volume of 9095799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDY shares is $296.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Monday.Com Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Monday.Com Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MNDY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for MNDY stock

Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.28. With this latest performance, MNDY shares dropped by -38.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.93 for Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.49, while it was recorded at 235.61 for the last single week of trading, and 273.57 for the last 200 days.

Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.78% and a Gross Margin at 88.84%. Monday.Com Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.63%.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Monday.Com Ltd. ( MNDY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.33%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Monday.Com Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Monday.Com Ltd’s (MNDY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Monday.Com Ltd. (MNDY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $15940.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.64% and a Quick Ratio of 2.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monday.Com Ltd posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monday.Com Ltd go to 20.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monday.Com Ltd [MNDY]

There are presently around $84.81%, or 98.68%% of MNDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDY stocks are: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4.19 million shares, which is approximately 8.4273%. SONNIPE LTD, holding 3.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$945.43 million in MNDY stocks shares; and SONNIPE LTD, currently with $$561.99 million in MNDY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6985%.