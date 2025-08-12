Maxim Group lifts Rumble Inc [RUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rumble Inc [NASDAQ: RUM] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.39 during the day while it closed the day at $8.12.

Rumble Inc stock has also loss -3.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUM stock has declined by -12.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.31% and gained 46.57% year-on date.

The market cap for RUM stock reached $3.53 billion, with 215.17 million shares outstanding and 148.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, RUM reached a trading volume of 9067172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rumble Inc [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Rumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rumble Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

RUM stock trade performance evaluation

Rumble Inc [RUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.54 for Rumble Inc [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rumble Inc [RUM] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.42% and a Gross Margin at -36.49%. Rumble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.37%.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rumble Inc. ( RUM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -118.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -96.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rumble Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -95.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rumble Inc’s (RUM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rumble Inc. (RUM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2230888.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.71% and a Quick Ratio of 7.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rumble Inc [RUM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rumble Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rumble Inc go to 68.89%.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $17.92%, or 36.53%% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 34.0 million shares, which is approximately 16.6592%. CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 9.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$44.01 million in RUM stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $$42.85 million in RUM stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7826%.