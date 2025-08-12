Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] is 37.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $77.28 price per share at the time.

Marvell Technology Inc represents 862.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.63 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $77.19 to $80.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.49M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 11817829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $90.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.22 for Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.73, while it was recorded at 76.48 for the last single week of trading, and 83.31 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.62% and a Gross Margin at 43.17%. Marvell Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.56%.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Marvell Technology Inc. ( MRVL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.54%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Marvell Technology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$69795.51 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.30% and a Quick Ratio of 0.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 40.64%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

There are presently around $88.00%, or 88.31%% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 129.87 million shares, which is approximately 15.0021%.