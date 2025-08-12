Market cap of Safety Shot Inc [SHOT] reaches 67.57M – now what?

Safety Shot Inc [NASDAQ: SHOT] slipped around -0.58 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, down -51.04%.

Safety Shot Inc stock is now -24.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHOT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.02 and lowest of $0.5101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.77, which means current price is +142.70% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, SHOT reached a trading volume of 33324103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safety Shot Inc [SHOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOT shares is $2.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has SHOT stock performed recently?

Safety Shot Inc [SHOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.86. With this latest performance, SHOT shares gained by 36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2415, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1735 for Safety Shot Inc [SHOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5034, while it was recorded at 1.0002 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5939 for the last 200 days.

Safety Shot Inc [SHOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safety Shot Inc [SHOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3115.51% and a Gross Margin at -87.78%. Safety Shot Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3958.47%.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Safety Shot Inc. (SHOT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5170000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.40%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Safety Shot Inc [SHOT]

There are presently around $3.67%, or 4.09%% of SHOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.