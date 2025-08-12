Market cap of Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] reaches 985.79M – now what?

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] closed the trading session at $3.03 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.94, while the highest price level was $3.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 741.67 percent and weekly performance of 11.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 12968084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MVST in the course of the last twelve months was 305.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

MVST stock trade performance evaluation

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.26 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.76% and a Gross Margin at 35.03%. Microvast Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.80%.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Microvast Holdings Inc. ( MVST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -26.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Microvast Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc’s (MVST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$58518.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.32% and a Quick Ratio of 0.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvast Holdings Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVST.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $12.57%, or 20.86%% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.69 million shares, which is approximately 3.0715%. OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.11 million in MVST stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$2.33 million in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 1.618%.