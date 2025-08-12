Market cap of IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] reaches 69.17M – now what?

IO Biotech Inc [NASDAQ: IOBT] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.035 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05.

IO Biotech Inc stock has also loss -51.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IOBT stock has inclined by 5.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.83% and lost -20.45% year-on date.

The market cap for IOBT stock reached $69.17 million, with 65.88 million shares outstanding and 48.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.39K shares, IOBT reached a trading volume of 82250595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOBT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

IOBT stock trade performance evaluation

IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.16. With this latest performance, IOBT shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2981, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2234 for IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6636, while it was recorded at 1.7720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1369 for the last 200 days.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for IO Biotech Inc. ( IOBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -138.78%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -113.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, IO Biotech Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -358.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on IO Biotech Inc’s (IOBT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1230625.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.32% and a Quick Ratio of 2.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IO Biotech Inc [IOBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IO Biotech Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO Biotech Inc go to 21.48%.

IO Biotech Inc [IOBT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $66.42%, or 66.66%% of IOBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOBT stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6.17 million shares, which is approximately 9.3706%. NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 4.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.18 million in IOBT stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $$4.26 million in IOBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5251%.