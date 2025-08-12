Market cap of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc [CASK] reaches 11.81M – now what?

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc [NASDAQ: CASK] slipped around -0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.5 at the close of the session, down -28.25%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, CASK reached a trading volume of 14005365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has CASK stock performed recently?

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc [CASK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, CASK shares dropped by -14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1498, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1264 for Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc [CASK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5100, while it was recorded at 0.5964 for the last single week of trading.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc. ( CASK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.80%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -83.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc. (CASK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$58064.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.20% and a Quick Ratio of 0.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc [CASK]

There are presently around $11.02%, or 12.06%% of CASK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.