Market cap of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] reaches 240.15M – now what?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFAI] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.58 during the day while it closed the day at $2.46.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock has also gained 2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFAI stock has inclined by 106.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 87.79% and lost -73.04% year-on date.

The market cap for FFAI stock reached $240.15 million, with 97.62 million shares outstanding and 91.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.97M shares, FFAI reached a trading volume of 15238960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFAI shares is $96000.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, FFAI shares gained by 40.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -18903.99% and a Gross Margin at -9832.36%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37670.69%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ( FFAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -186.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -69.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -157.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1290481.93 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.41% and a Quick Ratio of 0.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc posted -3072/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1728/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1344. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFAI.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFAI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $13.86%, or 14.76%% of FFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.