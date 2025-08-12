Market cap of BTCS Inc [BTCS] reaches 220.12M – now what?

BTCS Inc [NASDAQ: BTCS] loss -8.00% or -0.4 points to close at $4.6 with a heavy trading volume of 10138749 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.1, the shares rose to $5.3899 and dropped to $4.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTCS points out that the company has recorded 71.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, BTCS reached to a volume of 10138749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BTCS Inc [BTCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTCS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for BTCS stock

BTCS Inc [BTCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.47. With this latest performance, BTCS shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.66 for BTCS Inc [BTCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

BTCS Inc [BTCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BTCS Inc [BTCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.30% and a Gross Margin at 14.51%. BTCS Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -579.85%.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BTCS Inc. ( BTCS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -102.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -101.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BTCS Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -149.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BTCS Inc’s (BTCS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BTCS Inc. (BTCS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4400000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 43.43% and a Quick Ratio of 43.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BTCS Inc [BTCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BTCS Inc posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.77. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTCS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BTCS Inc [BTCS]

There are presently around $1.55%, or 1.85%% of BTCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 0.37 million shares, which is approximately 2.3455%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 92204.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.13 million in BTCS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$61320.0 in BTCS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2832%.