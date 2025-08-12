Market cap of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [BJDX] reaches 2.81M – now what?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [NASDAQ: BJDX] price surged by 34.29 percent to reach at $0.48.

A sum of 99108584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 706.73K shares. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc shares reached a high of $2.47 and dropped to a low of $1.77 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

The one-year BJDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.99. The average equity rating for BJDX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [BJDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJDX shares is $12800.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJDX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

BJDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [BJDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.75. With this latest performance, BJDX shares gained by 18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1794, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1495 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [BJDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6377, while it was recorded at 1.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0715 for the last 200 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. ( BJDX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -96.69%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -78.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -372.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc’s (BJDX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2851428.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.56% and a Quick Ratio of 4.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BJDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc posted -712/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -340/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -372. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJDX.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc [BJDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.48%, or 2.49%% of BJDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.