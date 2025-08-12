Market cap of American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] reaches 2.18B – now what?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [NYSE: AEO] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.58 at the close of the session, up 1.13%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc stock is now -37.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $12.82 and lowest of $12.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.83, which means current price is +35.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 11686492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on AEO stock. On February 05, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 19 to 17.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 27.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.68 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 12.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.67% and a Gross Margin at 32.92%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ( AEO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.19%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s (AEO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4471.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 0.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc go to -9.32%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]

There are presently around $98.93%, or 106.19%% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28.93 million shares, which is approximately 14.9386%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$417.21 million in AEO stocks shares.