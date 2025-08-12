Market Analysts see Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Rithm Capital Corporation [NYSE: RITM] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.02.

A sum of 8025678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. Rithm Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $12.418 and dropped to a low of $12.25 until finishing in the latest session at $12.25.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.87. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RITM stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RITM shares from 10 to 9.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

RITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, RITM shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rithm Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of 52.54% and a Gross Margin at 93.80%. Rithm Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.02%.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rithm Capital Corporation. ( RITM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rithm Capital Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rithm Capital Corporation. (RITM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $112600.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RITM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rithm Capital Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corporation go to 3.37%.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $51.90%, or 52.14%% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45.7 million shares, which is approximately 9.3902%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 26.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.31 million in RITM stocks shares.