Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gaining to $87. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $72.45 at the close of the session, up 0.06%.

NextEra Energy Inc stock is now -6.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $73.015 and lowest of $71.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.10, which means current price is +17.38% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.92M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 8418790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $82.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2024, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NEE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 39.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.71 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.51, while it was recorded at 71.83 for the last single week of trading, and 71.94 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of 27.30% and a Gross Margin at 36.79%. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.56%.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NextEra Energy Inc. ( NEE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.84%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NextEra Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $352380.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.11%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

There are presently around $83.14%, or 83.22%% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.7887%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 150.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.64 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.54 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1893%.