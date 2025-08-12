Market Analysts see MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

MeridianLink Inc [NYSE: MLNK] price surged by 24.56 percent to reach at $3.9.

A sum of 15328385 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 338.45K shares. MeridianLink Inc shares reached a high of $19.83 and dropped to a low of $19.665 until finishing in the latest session at $19.78.

The one-year MLNK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.49. The average equity rating for MLNK stock is currently 3.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MeridianLink Inc [MLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLNK shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLNK stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for MeridianLink Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for MeridianLink Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $22.50, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MLNK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLNK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

MLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.63. With this latest performance, MLNK shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.63 for MeridianLink Inc [MLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MeridianLink Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.42% and a Gross Margin at 54.66%. MeridianLink Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.95%.

MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MeridianLink Inc. ( MLNK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.41%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MeridianLink Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MeridianLink Inc’s (MLNK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$42741.94 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.01% and a Quick Ratio of 2.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MLNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MeridianLink Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeridianLink Inc go to 36.89%.

MeridianLink Inc [MLNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $79.41%, or 98.09%% of MLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLNK stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 35.58 million shares, which is approximately 46.0107%. DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$112.51 million in MLNK stocks shares; and DARLINGTON PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$58.25 million in MLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5262%.