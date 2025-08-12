Market Analysts see Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $4.03 price per share at the time.

Medical Properties Trust Inc represents 600.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.42 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $4.0 to $4.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 8307731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.85% and a Gross Margin at 52.94%. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.26%.

According to recent financial data for Medical Properties Trust Inc. ( MPW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.97%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc’s (MPW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12129491.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.76% and a Quick Ratio of 2.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

There are presently around $59.51%, or 71.97%% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92.15 million shares, which is approximately 15.3574%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.97 million in MPW stocks shares.