Market Analysts see Lam Research Corp [LRCX] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

Lam Research Corp [NASDAQ: LRCX] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.25.

A sum of 8625621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.44M shares. Lam Research Corp shares reached a high of $104.15 and dropped to a low of $101.71 until finishing in the latest session at $102.0.

The one-year LRCX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for LRCX stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lam Research Corp [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $111.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lam Research Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On April 24, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 110 to 100.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

LRCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lam Research Corp [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.91 for Lam Research Corp [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.37, while it was recorded at 99.10 for the last single week of trading, and 80.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lam Research Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corp [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.01% and a Gross Margin at 48.70%. Lam Research Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 29.06%.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 58.24%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 26.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lam Research Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 39.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $307163.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LRCX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corp posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corp go to 11.79%.

Lam Research Corp [LRCX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.64%, or 88.90%% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.93 million shares, which is approximately 9.8978%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.83 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$6.18 billion in LRCX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4342%.