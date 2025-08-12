Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] fell -17.73% so far this year. What now?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $635.22 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $625.9, while the highest price level was $654.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.73 percent and weekly performance of -17.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 11084391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $938.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Lilly(Eli) & Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1150 to $700, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on LLY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 123.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.40. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.78 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 770.38, while it was recorded at 682.81 for the last single week of trading, and 797.98 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 42.13% and a Gross Margin at 82.64%. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.91%.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lilly(Eli) & Co. ( LLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 86.70%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lilly(Eli) & Co’s (LLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lilly(Eli) & Co. (LLY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $293617.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.29. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 42.45%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.13%, or 84.27%% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 97.37 million shares, which is approximately 10.8078%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$66.87 billion in LLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$59.62 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 7.31%.