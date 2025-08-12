KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Albemarle Corp [ALB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Albemarle Corp [NYSE: ALB] gained 7.00% or 5.28 points to close at $80.76 with a heavy trading volume of 12437946 shares.

It opened the trading session at $84.765, the shares rose to $87.45 and dropped to $79.9512, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALB points out that the company has recorded 4.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 12437946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corp [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on ALB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.35.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corp [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.42, while it was recorded at 72.37 for the last single week of trading, and 77.76 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.49% and a Gross Margin at 7.72%. Albemarle Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.95%.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Albemarle Corp. ( ALB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.66%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Albemarle Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Albemarle Corp’s (ALB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$132072.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.31% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Albemarle Corp [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corp posted -1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Albemarle Corp [ALB]

There are presently around $99.82%, or 100.21%% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14.31 million shares, which is approximately 12.1776%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$951.72 million in ALB stocks shares.