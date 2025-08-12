JP Morgan slashes price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] – find out why.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] slipped around -0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.23 at the close of the session, down -3.05%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock is now -9.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCCS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.565 and lowest of $9.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.88, which means current price is +13.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 8198769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $12.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CCCS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has CCCS stock performed recently?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.29 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.01% and a Gross Margin at 67.46%. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.19%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. ( CCCS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.10%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s (CCCS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $668.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 1.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc go to 8.56%.

Insider trade positions for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

There are presently around $100.29%, or 105.22%% of CCCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 139.34 million shares, which is approximately 22.8431%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 55.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$621.48 million in CCCS stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$506.1 million in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4679%.