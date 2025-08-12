Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $120

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 2025-08-11, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.71.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8854117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $69.18 billion, with 654.39 million shares outstanding and 652.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 8854117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $115.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.21, while it was recorded at 105.02 for the last single week of trading, and 88.59 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.35% and a Gross Margin at 36.33%. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.53%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Johnson Controls International plc. ( JCI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.52%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Johnson Controls International plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.74%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Johnson Controls International plc. (JCI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $23723.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.93% and a Quick Ratio of 0.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.44%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $93.05%, or 93.27%% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 85.27 million shares, which is approximately 12.5586%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.20 billion in JCI stocks shares.