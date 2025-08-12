iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] is -42.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] closed the trading session at $1.81 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.795, while the highest price level was $1.85.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.54 percent and weekly performance of -1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.61M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 8504571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8102, while it was recorded at 1.8420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0431 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.24% and a Gross Margin at 23.71%. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.02%.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for iQIYI Inc ADR. ( IQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.21%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, iQIYI Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.30%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, iQIYI Inc ADR. (IQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $8598.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.46% and a Quick Ratio of 0.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc ADR posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to 4.89%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $44.81%, or 44.90%% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5.79 million shares, which is approximately 0.59%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 31.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$114.52 million in IQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $$98.38 million in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3903%.