International Money Express Inc [IMXI] moved up 60.56: Why It’s Important

International Money Express Inc [NASDAQ: IMXI] closed the trading session at $14.9 on 2025-08-11. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.89, while the highest price level was $15.26.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.86 percent and weekly performance of 67.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 342.12K shares, IMXI reached to a volume of 10202301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Money Express Inc [IMXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMXI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMXI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Money Express Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2025, representing the official price target for International Money Express Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on IMXI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMXI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.75.

IMXI stock trade performance evaluation

International Money Express Inc [IMXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.98. With this latest performance, IMXI shares gained by 44.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.64 for International Money Express Inc [IMXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

International Money Express Inc [IMXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Money Express Inc [IMXI] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.50% and a Gross Margin at 13.41%. International Money Express Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.93%.

International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for International Money Express Inc. ( IMXI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 36.15%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, International Money Express Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on International Money Express Inc’s (IMXI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98393.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.63% and a Quick Ratio of 1.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Money Express Inc [IMXI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Money Express Inc posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Money Express Inc go to 3.82%.

International Money Express Inc [IMXI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $91.06%, or 99.92%% of IMXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.56 million shares, which is approximately 7.8263%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$45.26 million in IMXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$30.17 million in IMXI stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4272%.