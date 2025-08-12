Humacyte Inc [HUMA] stock Resumed by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Humacyte Inc [NASDAQ: HUMA] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -29.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25563581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Humacyte Inc stands at 13.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.28%.

The market cap for HUMA stock reached $270.68 million, with 155.12 million shares outstanding and 125.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, HUMA reached a trading volume of 25563581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humacyte Inc [HUMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUMA shares is $9.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Humacyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Humacyte Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HUMA stock. On August 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HUMA shares from 2.75 to 3.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has HUMA stock performed recently?

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.79. With this latest performance, HUMA shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humacyte Inc [HUMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13598.04% and a Gross Margin at 55.99%. Humacyte Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7461.49%.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Humacyte Inc. ( HUMA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -257.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Humacyte Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -73.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Humacyte Inc’s (HUMA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 19.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$277409.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.45% and a Quick Ratio of 1.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Humacyte Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUMA.

Insider trade positions for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]

There are presently around $40.44%, or 50.65%% of HUMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.14 million shares, which is approximately 5.9912%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.7 million in HUMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$13.77 million in HUMA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4071%.