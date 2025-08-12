Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] Revenue clocked in at $5.93 billion, down -3.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.42%.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock dropped by -12.61%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.69. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.53 billion, with 687.50 million shares outstanding and 678.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 11613460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HST stock. On March 10, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for HST shares from 20 to 18.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.79.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 16.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.80% and a Gross Margin at 15.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.12%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( HST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (HST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3993939.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.79% and a Quick Ratio of 2.79%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to -8.64%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $110.00%, or 111.55%% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113.95 million shares, which is approximately 16.1797%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 76.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.38 billion in HST stocks shares.