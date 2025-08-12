Halliburton Co [HAL] fell -33.31% so far this year. What now?

Halliburton Co [NYSE: HAL] traded at a low on 2025-08-11, posting a -1.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.5.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8957596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Halliburton Co stands at 3.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $17.48 billion, with 853.00 million shares outstanding and 848.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.24M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 8957596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halliburton Co [HAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $26.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halliburton Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Halliburton Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.47.

How has HAL stock performed recently?

Halliburton Co [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01

Halliburton Co [HAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.44% and a Gross Margin at 17.06%. Halliburton Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.37%.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Halliburton Co. ( HAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.16%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Halliburton Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.11%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Halliburton Co’s (HAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Halliburton Co. (HAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38750.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.00% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Halliburton Co [HAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Co posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co go to -5.21%.

Insider trade positions for Halliburton Co [HAL]

There are presently around $87.24%, or 87.68%% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120.11 million shares, which is approximately 13.5875%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 103.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2965%.