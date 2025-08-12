H.C. Wainwright lifts Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Richtech Robotics Inc [NASDAQ: RR] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.1099 during the day while it closed the day at $2.11.

Richtech Robotics Inc stock has also gained 11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RR stock has inclined by 7.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.80% and gained 241.20% year-on date.

The market cap for RR stock reached $242.23 million, with 74.87 million shares outstanding and 70.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.36M shares, RR reached a trading volume of 18859692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RR shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Richtech Robotics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Richtech Robotics Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

RR stock trade performance evaluation

Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, RR shares gained by 15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1300, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1500 for Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0000, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9000 for the last 200 days.

Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.21% and a Gross Margin at 62.14%. Richtech Robotics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -281.42%.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Richtech Robotics Inc. ( RR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -37.39%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -35.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Richtech Robotics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Richtech Robotics Inc’s (RR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$216842.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 75.74% and a Quick Ratio of 73.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Richtech Robotics Inc [RR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Richtech Robotics Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RR.

Richtech Robotics Inc [RR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $13.68%, or 14.23%% of RR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 0.11 million shares, which is approximately 0.1556%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 42579.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$55778.0 in RR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$52400.0 in RR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0574%.