Goldman lifts CNH Industrial NV [CNH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNH] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.6 during the day while it closed the day at $12.47.

CNH Industrial NV stock has also loss -0.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNH stock has declined by -2.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.56% and gained 30.30% year-on date.

The market cap for CNH stock reached $15.60 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 875.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.48M shares, CNH reached a trading volume of 8703228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial NV [CNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNH shares is $14.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CNH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.26.

CNH stock trade performance evaluation

CNH Industrial NV [CNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, CNH shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.35 for CNH Industrial NV [CNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial NV [CNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial NV [CNH] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.27% and a Gross Margin at 32.46%. CNH Industrial NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.55%.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CNH Industrial NV. ( CNH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CNH Industrial NV’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CNH Industrial NV’s (CNH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CNH Industrial NV. (CNH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $22956.76 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.46% and a Quick Ratio of 6.26%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial NV [CNH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial NV posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to -0.02%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $75.59%, or 107.90% of CNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.