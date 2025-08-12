Gevo Inc [GEVO] Revenue clocked in at $42.03 million, up 143.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.63%.

Over the last 12 months, GEVO stock dropped by -40.19%. The one-year Gevo Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.89. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $299.45 million, with 239.56 million shares outstanding and 227.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, GEVO stock reached a trading volume of 7718155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on GEVO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.19% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Gevo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.64% and a Gross Margin at -25.67%. Gevo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.87%.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Gevo Inc. ( GEVO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -16.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Gevo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.17%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$667950.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GEVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 39.58%.

Gevo Inc [GEVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $25.89%, or 27.06%% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.2439%.